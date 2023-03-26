Chart Thai Pattana’s condition for joining coalition: Keep lese majesty law

Any party leading a coalition will have to promise that its government will not touch Article 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majesty law, Varawut told reporters while campaigning in Yasothon’s Muang district.

The coalition leader must also promise to support Chart Thai Pattana’s call to create a people’s assembly to draft a new Constitution, Varawut said.

Both the Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties in the pro-democracy camp are expected to try to rewrite the Constitution but may also seek to amend Article 112.