Chart Thai Pattana’s condition for joining coalition: Keep lese majesty law
Chart Thai Pattana Party leader Varawut Silpa-archa on Sunday set three conditions for joining the next coalition government, including a promise not to touch the lese majesty law.
Any party leading a coalition will have to promise that its government will not touch Article 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majesty law, Varawut told reporters while campaigning in Yasothon’s Muang district.
The coalition leader must also promise to support Chart Thai Pattana’s call to create a people’s assembly to draft a new Constitution, Varawut said.
Both the Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties in the pro-democracy camp are expected to try to rewrite the Constitution but may also seek to amend Article 112.
Parties on the conservative side are expected to retain Article 112 as well as the current charter as it is seen as a tool to retain the power of the military.
Varawut said his party also wants the next coalition leader to promise to allocate money for a fund for to help farmers and rural people.
“If all of these conditions are met, we will be able to work with the next coalition,” Varawut said. “We will join the side that accepts our conditions.”
Varawut made the comments while campaigning with his party’s tentative candidate for Yasothon’s Constituency 1, Veerasak Kotesombat. They were joined by party secretary-general Praphat Phothasuthon.
The three also visited the city’s shrine to seek a blessing for victory in the May 14 election.