Chart Thai Pattana vows to make cooperatives engines for grassroots development

The pre-poll promise was made by the coalition party at the annual general assembly of cooperatives in Bangkok’s area 2, held at the Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperatives of Thailand in Nonthaburi.

Chart Thai Pattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa told the assembly that cooperatives, which have over 10 million members nationwide, are crucial for steering social and national development. Varawut, who is also minister for natural resources and the environment, vowed to integrate proposals made at the assembly into the party’s national development policies.

Chatchai Payuhanaveechai, a member of Chart Thai Pattana’s economic team member, told the assembly that the country’s 6,000-plus savings and credit cooperatives were a pillar of the party’s policy to reduce inequality in Thai society.