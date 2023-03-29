Red wave risingbackground-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, April 07, 2023
Red wave rising

WEDNESDAY, March 29, 2023

Thailand’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, held a rally in Samut Prakan on Tuesday calling for a landslide victory in the May 14 election.

Massive crowds filled the grounds before its city hall, creating a sea of red shirts.

 

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, chief adviser for participation and innovation Paetongtarn Shinawatra, former Mahasarakham MP Sutin Klangsaeng, strategic committee member Chaturon Chaisang, and Pheu Thai Family project director Nattawut Saikua urged the crowd to vote so that Pheu Thai can form the next government without the need for coalition partners.

Pheu Thaigeneral electionthailand politicsSamut Prakarnthailandelection2023thailandelectionelection2023เลือกตั้ง66Breaking News
