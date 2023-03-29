Red wave rising
Thailand’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, held a rally in Samut Prakan on Tuesday calling for a landslide victory in the May 14 election.
Massive crowds filled the grounds before its city hall, creating a sea of red shirts.
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew, chief adviser for participation and innovation Paetongtarn Shinawatra, former Mahasarakham MP Sutin Klangsaeng, strategic committee member Chaturon Chaisang, and Pheu Thai Family project director Nattawut Saikua urged the crowd to vote so that Pheu Thai can form the next government without the need for coalition partners.