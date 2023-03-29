Law academic urges ‘no vote’ ballots to remove bad politicians

Speaking at a seminar, Jade Donavanik alleged that the upcoming election is being contested mostly by “bad politicians”, so voters should tick the “no vote” option.

He said if the “no-vote” ballots are higher than the number of votes candidates receive, the “bad politicians” would be eliminated from Thai politics for good and a subsequent poll would be contested only by good ones.

Jade is a former adviser to the Constitution Drafting Committee. He is now dean of the Faculty of Law at Dhurakij Pundit University.

He was speaking during a seminar titled “Peoples’ right to monitor against corruption”.