Paetongtarn tops list of PM favourites in Samut Prakan
A recent opinion poll shows that Samut Prakan voters want to see Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the helm of the country instead of incumbent PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The latest survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) confirmed former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter’s popularity. She had come out top in two national and provincial surveys, though she did not top the list in Bangkok and the South.
Nida Poll interviewed 1,100 Samut Prakan residents on March 22 and 23, and released the results on Sunday. The respondents were at least 18 years old.
The survey found that Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai Party’s tentative PM candidate, was favoured by 35.82% of the respondents as the next prime minister.
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat came second with 21.36%, followed by Prayut with 13.91% of support from respondents.
The top 10 choices for PM were:
• 35.82%: Paetongtarn
• 21.36%: Pita
• 13.91%: Prayut
• 5.27%: Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai Party leader
• 5.18%: Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, Seree Ruam Thai Party leader
• 4.82%: Undecided
• 4.36%: Srettha Thavisin, Pheu Thai’s second PM candidate
• 2.27%: Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai Party leader
• 2.18%: Korn Chatikavanij, Chart Pattana Kla Party leader
• 1.18%: General Prawit Wongsuwan, Palang Pracharath Party leader
The survey also found that Pheu Thai Party was overwhelmingly supported by Samut Prakan voters compared to other parties.
Pheu Thai won support from 44% of respondents for both constituency and party-list MPs. Move Forward came in second with less than 27%, while Prayut’s United Thai Nation Party won less than 12%.
The top 10 parties for constituency MPs:
• 44.64%: Pheu Thai
• 26.73%: Move Forward
• 11.18%: United Thai Nation
• 3.73%: Seree Ruam Thai
• 2.91%: Palang Pracharath
• 2.45%: Democrat
• 2.09%: Thai Sang Thai
• 1.82%: Undecided
• 1.55%: Bhumjaithai
• 1.27%: Chart Pattana Kla
The top 10 parties for party-list MPs:
• 45.82%: Pheu Thai
• 25.73%: Move Forward
• 11.55%: United Thai Nation
• 4.09%: Seree Ruam Thai
• 2.55%: Democrat
• 2.36%: Thai Sang Thai
• 2.18%: Palang Pracharath
• 1.64%: Bhumjaithai
• 1.55%: Undecided
• 1.18%: Chart Pattana Kla