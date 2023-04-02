Paetongtarn tops list of PM favourites in Samut Prakan

The latest survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) confirmed former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter’s popularity. She had come out top in two national and provincial surveys, though she did not top the list in Bangkok and the South.

Nida Poll interviewed 1,100 Samut Prakan residents on March 22 and 23, and released the results on Sunday. The respondents were at least 18 years old.

The survey found that Paetongtarn, Pheu Thai Party’s tentative PM candidate, was favoured by 35.82% of the respondents as the next prime minister.

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat came second with 21.36%, followed by Prayut with 13.91% of support from respondents.