Major parties put a positive spin as EC allots candidacy numbers for party-list election

Varawut said his party expected to win at least 25 MPs in both constituency and party-list elections.

After learning that his United Thai Nation Party had been allotted No. 22, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha made the V sign with both hands.

Prayut said every number is fine to him and he would have to wait for the election results to know if he would be able to retain his PM’s seat.

When asked whether the hand sign of his party’s number would be similar to the current “Y2K” hand sign that is in vogue, Prayut did not reply but flashed the “Y2K” sign. The sign involves flashing the V sign with the right hand and the index finger of the other hand pointing in front with the palm turned upward. It is made to tease youth born in the year 2000.

Palang Pracharath Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan said his party is now ready to fight the election battle after being allotted No. 37 for the party-list election.

He said his party would campaign on its promise to upgrade the quality of life of the people by improving the economy and ending political conflicts.

Democrat Party leader and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said any single or double-digit number is fine for the party.

“Any number is fine for the party’s election campaigns. It doesn’t depend on the number but on the achievements of the party and what the party has done for years,” Jurin said.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said No. 29 allotted to the party is symbolic, as the country was in transition from the 29th to the 30th prime minister.

Cholnan said the party would use the May 14 election to drive out the 29th prime minister and win the 30th prime minister's post.

Thai Sang Thai Party leader Sudarat Keyuraphan said she was happy with the No. 32 allotted to her party.

“The party could win with any number, but 32 is similar to an old Thai blessing of wishing people to be strong and whole with 32 organs,” Sudarat said.

Chart Pattana Kla Party chairman Suwat Liptapanlop said he was happy that the party had got No. 14, as it coincided with the election date, which is May 14.