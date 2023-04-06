Thailand's cannabis future drags on in political limbo
Shortly after cannabis was legalised in Thailand, thousands of cannabis stalls popped up along the streets of Bangkok and tourist spots, representing hopes of a boost to the nation's economy.
Yet nearly a year on, the promise of a new bonanza crop seems to have gone up in smoke as a legal framework has never been clearly set out, and long-promised legislation failed in February to get through parliament, leaving the country without an umbrella law to regulate its use.
A deluge of cannabis smuggled in from abroad has swamped Thailand, driving down wholesale prices and hurting growers like Chalakorn Choomwan.
“The most important thing in an investment is time. Time is the most important asset. If anything is delayed, it will affect the entire structure (of the industry), whether it be the systems, workers, or the products,” said the operation director of Amber Farm, which produces cannabis for medicinal and conventional use.
Natworaphakkhathorn Phongthanatthanakorn, a 45-year-old director of Cannabis shop RG420, told Reuters that Thailand’s cannabis industry was initially projected to profit up to 50 billion baht ($1.4 billion) in 2023, but he now doubts that will be the case.
During the honeymoon phase, he said he could sell a kilo of cannabis for 400,000 to 500,000 baht ($11,800 to $14,800) but the price has since dropped to 150,000 baht ($4,400).
In Bangkok's Khaosan Road tourist haunt, shops selling cannabis line the street, and no one seems to care that imported cannabis is officially illegal.
Some shops highlight their foreign supplies, with one shop boldly proclaiming "CANNABIS MADE IN USA" on a sign.
“The imported weed doesn't have capital costs, they are smuggled in. For the likes that come from Europe or America, the price is a lot cheaper than ours because they have been in the business for over decades,” he said.
Cannabis has become a political playing field in Thailand, with the opposition criticising the ruling pro-military coalition in the run-up to May 14 polls for rushing through decriminalisation last year to what they say is the detriment of society, youngsters in particular.
Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a key architect of legalisation has blamed the legislative delay on political agendas.
“They (lawmakers) are deliberately blocking the cannabis law which was drafted by our Bhumjaithai Party to pass in parliament, because I think if we passed, we would gain more popularity and gain more votes, so they used the politics to block us,” Anutin told Reuters.
Meanwhile, an opposition member of parliament from the progressive Move Forward Party, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, denies Anutin's claim, saying he and his party want to protect those vulnerable to cannabis with clearer laws.
Political analyst from Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University Thitinan Pongsudhirak described the issue as a "legal mess" and added that the decriminalisation of cannabis was poorly executed.
"With the election upcoming, if the Bhumjaithai Party does not get to join the next coalition government, then the next question is what happens to the cannabis policy that it has been espousing?"
Reuters