Thailand's cannabis future drags on in political limbo

In Bangkok's Khaosan Road tourist haunt, shops selling cannabis line the street, and no one seems to care that imported cannabis is officially illegal.

Some shops highlight their foreign supplies, with one shop boldly proclaiming "CANNABIS MADE IN USA" on a sign.

“The imported weed doesn't have capital costs, they are smuggled in. For the likes that come from Europe or America, the price is a lot cheaper than ours because they have been in the business for over decades,” he said.

Cannabis has become a political playing field in Thailand, with the opposition criticising the ruling pro-military coalition in the run-up to May 14 polls for rushing through decriminalisation last year to what they say is the detriment of society, youngsters in particular.

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, a key architect of legalisation has blamed the legislative delay on political agendas.

“They (lawmakers) are deliberately blocking the cannabis law which was drafted by our Bhumjaithai Party to pass in parliament, because I think if we passed, we would gain more popularity and gain more votes, so they used the politics to block us,” Anutin told Reuters.

Meanwhile, an opposition member of parliament from the progressive Move Forward Party, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, denies Anutin's claim, saying he and his party want to protect those vulnerable to cannabis with clearer laws.

Political analyst from Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University Thitinan Pongsudhirak described the issue as a "legal mess" and added that the decriminalisation of cannabis was poorly executed.

"With the election upcoming, if the Bhumjaithai Party does not get to join the next coalition government, then the next question is what happens to the cannabis policy that it has been espousing?"

Reuters