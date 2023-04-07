May 14 General Election Economic policies offered by 8 key parties  

Thai Sang Thai Party

• Creating a fund for poor people

• Providing a 3,000 baht per month pension to the elderly

• Allowing lottery buyers to recoup their losses at retirement age

The party’s leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan has promised to create a fund to erase the debts of poor people and help people who waste their money on lotteries to recoup their losses from age 60 onwards.

Palang Pracharath Party

• Paying a 700 baht monthly allowance to state welfare cardholders

• Reducing the cost of living by bringing down the price of public transport, cooking gas and fuel

• Providing a monthly allowance of 3,000 to 6,000 baht to people above the age of 60

Palang Pracharath unveiled policies devised by its new economic team on March 15. The team includes former finance minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala.

Bhumjaithai Party

• Providing free solar cells to households

• Offering a 3-year moratorium on debts

• Creating more than 10 million jobs

Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul helped devise these policies as chief of the party’s economics team.