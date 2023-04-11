Thailand Election 2023: Thailand’s 29 prime ministers in brief

Thailand Election 23: Is Thailand headed towards a minority government?

The current Constitution stipulates that the next premier of Thailand must receive more than 376 votes from both the Upper and Lower Houses, which comprise 250 and 500 members respectively.

This fuels concerns about a minority government as the Constitution does not require the next government to have more than half (over 251) of all the seats in the House of Representatives, just to win 376 votes from both chambers.

It is possible that the 250 junta-appointed senators may vote for the candidate of one of two pro-military parties – the Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation parties – to be the next PM, even if they lack a majority vote in the Lower House.

Senator Seri Suwanphanon told Thai-language media in February that “so far, 90% of senators will vote in the same direction – either Prayut or Prawit.”

Senator Lertrat Ratanavanich said in the same month that he would not vote for a candidate he considers “unsuitable” even if his or her party has a majority of seats in the Lower House.

However, political analysts claim this scenario is unlikely since a minority government would be unstable and unable to pass legislation in the Lower House.

Some have argued that MPs may receive financial incentives to persuade them to join other parties. They cite Section 101 of the Constitution that says if an MP is expelled from one party but does not resign from it and finds a new party within 30 days, the MP keeps his or her status.

The 500 House of Representatives seats up for grabs on May 14 comprise 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs. In the last election, the ratio was 350 constituency MPs and 150 party-list MPs.