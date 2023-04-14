Prawit woos young-gen voters with choreographed meeting at Army club

Prawit, the PPRP's sole prime ministerial candidate, held a choreographed meeting with youngsters at the Royal Thai Army Sports Centre in Bangkok's Bang Khen district on Thursday.

He asked them to help “overcome conflict in society so that Thailand could develop”.

Attending the meeting were new university graduates, young-gen business operators, and three Chinese students who are studying in Thailand.

Prawit, wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt and black jeans, held a ceremony with the youngsters to mark the start of the Songkran festival.