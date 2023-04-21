General Prawit promises massive infrastructure boost for vote-rich Northeast

The 480-kilometre railway will link economic zones in Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakhon Nakhon, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Khai and Nong Bua Lamphu provinces with U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong province, Palang Pracharath leader deputy prime minister General Prawit Wongsuwan told a press conference at party headquarters.

“If [we] are elected to form the new government, this project can start immediately because we have been planning it for several years,” said Prawit, the party’s candidate for prime minister.

The railway is part of the party’s “Isaan Pracharath” initiative, which aims to accelerate economic development in the Northeast – referred to as “Isaan” in Thai.

About one-third of Thailand’s population lives in the drought-prone region where a lack of irrigation – and other infrastructure – has impeded the development of its primarily agriculture-based economy.

The region is a stronghold of the opposition Pheu Thai Party.

Prawit said the railway’s tracks will be as wide as those for the planned high-speed rail project: 1.435 metres.

His party also committed to build an eight-lane highway adjacent to the railway, which will connect six new industrial estates that the party said will have a combined 6,000 factories focused on advanced industries.

The new railway and industrial estates will attract 4.5 trillion baht in foreign direct investment, primarily from China and Europe, Palang Pracharath members said.

Deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said the party has submitted the plan for the project to the Election Commission, along with details on how to fund it. Political parties are required by law to inform the commission how they will fund campaign promises.