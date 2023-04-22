Thailand Votes: A generational transformation appears imminent

“I have seen a huge difference between a fully functional democracy in the UK, where I studied, and Thailand. I’ve seen a lack of freedom of speech, low quality of life of the people and a low level of state welfare. [This] really drives me to get in and change things,” he explained.

He believes the current government cannot solve problems because it is part of the problem.

“For me, they are a management failure,” he says, adding:



“That’s why I felt like it was time for me to jump in, because everything has worsened compared to what we had. If I’m elected, the first thing for the Move Forward party is to dismiss all senators. We want to make sure that the military is not getting into power and we also want to reallocate land [and] reform education. There are so many problems here, so that’s why there are many issues amongst our priorities.”

Common ground

Thames may be running for a different party, but like Suphanut he was inspired to run for office because he believes it's time for fresh faces in Thai politics. Working with communities in Phuket during the pandemic instilled a determination to change the political system, he explains.



“I’ve always been interested in politics. I’ve seen how things have been done in the past 20 years and I just thought they needed some fresh hands and fresh experiences or some new people to go in and shake things up a bit and that's pretty much my main inspiration,” he says.

“I thought I could do a little bit better than what has been done in the past,” he adds.



The determination to do a little better than what has been done before appears to be resonating with voters, at least on the campaign trail, both candidates say.



They are spending as much time as possible on the streets introducing themselves and their policies to voters.



They say a generational transformation is imminent.