Parties' economic leaders for May 14 election

The spotlight is now on the economic gurus who are creating the policies for each party. Several are recognised as experts with government experience in dealing with economic issues.

Economic leaders of eight main parties:

Pheu Thai Party: Prommin Lertsuridej

Prommin, 78, is chairman of Pheu Thai’s economic panel. He was energy minister and secretary-general to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Policies: increasing income and mitigating expense

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP): Uttama Savanayana

Uttama, 52, is chairman of PPRP’s policy committee. He was adviser to former finance minister Somkid Jatusripitak in Thaksin's government. He also served as finance minister, and minister of industry and digital economy and society in Prayut Chan-o-cha's government.

Policies: tackling poverty and reducing inequality