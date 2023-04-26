Nation Roundtable: Parties, experts offer visions for Thai trade and investment

Thirachai and Worawut said their parties would push for the legalisation of casinos in Thailand, adding this would generate income for development if managed properly.

Kiat of the Democrats strongly disagreed, arguing that legal casinos would worsen social problems like debt and crime.

Move Forward’s Sittiphol was more optimistic, saying the casinos should be legalised in a way that is suitable for Thai society.

Moving on to new opportunities and development, the second topic, Chart Pattana Kla’s Worawut said the government had failed to exploit the nation’s strong points.

“Thailand's development has always been off course because it hasn't taken into account the country's unique assets, limitations, opportunities, and challenges.”

Thirachai said Thailand’s focus on new technology had overshadowed the development of a sphere in which the country excels.

“The government likes to focus on high-tech but our strength lies in food. It's in our blood to create food with unique flavours and presentation,” he said.

Thirachai also agreed with Worawut that Thai development could be accelerated with more sporting events, concerts, and shopping tourism.

Kiat supported the idea, adding that local artists should also be tapped as a cultural and tourism resource.

Sittiphol wanted Thailand to develop a domestic market for IT equipment, increase exports, ease regulations pressuring farmers, and strengthen the creative economy and soft power.

“The state has a responsibility to increase foreign investment,” he said, adding that national development is strongly influenced by the prime minister.

Assoc Prof Dr Anusorn Thammajai, an economist, said Thai political parties tended towards conservativism but must switch to social democratic values.

“I firmly believe in democracy, but it's not clear which party is on the left or right because the parties only want to win with certain policies,” he said.

“The fundamental tenet of democracy is the existence of a clear rule of law. Strong democracies and effective systems are traits of nations that will endure for a long time,” he added.

Kiat said that the Democrats were the only party in Thailand that could boast membership of Liberal International, a global federation of progressive democratic parties.

“I want to see every party as a democracy in practice,” he said.

Anusorn and Worawut wanted the labour force to be more productive, educated, and skilled.

Sittipol said his party aims to halve red tape for business registration, using an online application system.

Each roundtable participant was also given the chance to deliver a closing point.

“The world is evolving quickly. The state must be effective in assisting everyone to adapt swiftly,” said Kiat “Talented individuals must be supported by policy, and stability must be built by strategic positioning,” he said.

Making Thailand into an East-West trade corridor was the answer to development challenges, he added.

Anusorn agreed with Kiat on strategic positioning and added that national development must be based on the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Worawut also focused on sustainable progress in his closing remark.

“In order to shift to a green economy, establish carbon credits, and address PM2.5 issues sustainably, Thailand has to implement the Forest Bond Policy,” he said.

Thirachai had a different priority:

“The government must begin preparing for a digital economy and digital money,” said the Palang Pracharath man.

Sittiphol focused on future technology.

“More knowledge and technology hubs should be established and Thailand should utilise logistics hubs to their full potential,” he said.