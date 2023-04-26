Nation Roundtable: Parties, experts offer visions for Thai trade and investment
Casinos, tax, food, and SMEs were on the menu as political parties and experts debated the future direction of Thai trade and investment at The Nation’s roundtable in Bangkok on Thursday.
The event offered parties an opportunity to lay out their strategies for economic growth as they campaign for next month’s general election.
Addressing the first topic – how Thailand can adapt to changes in global trade – Kiat Sitteeamorn of the Democrat Party said: “Everyone can make a wish list, but the difference is how to actually do it.”
He said the swiftly changing global situation had made geopolitics and national competitiveness the two biggest challenges. However, the policies of other parties contesting in the election failed to address the rapid changes and barely differed from each other, he added.
“Thailand's capacity to compete is limited and the country is developing slowly and aimlessly,” he lamented.
He identified four issues that must be urgently fixed to boost Thai trade competitiveness: energy, funding costs, high logistics costs, and an unfavourable tax framework.
Sittiphol Viboonthanakul of Move Forward agreed with Kiat’s diagnosis but prescribed his party’s three frameworks for the economy: firm ground, fair play, and fast-forward growth.
“Firm ground is to build a strong foundation for farmers and small and medium enterprises, fair game is to build an equal economy, and fast-forward growth is to boost Thai industry’s global footprint,” he said.
Worawut Ounjai of Chart Pattana Kla said the key aim was to increase national income, but there were structural obstacles that must be addressed collectively.
"The way to restructure the country is to reduce corruption by switching to digital government, offering small businesses access to funding, restructuring the tax system, and overhauling the prohibitively costly energy structure," said Worawut.
Palang Pracharath’s Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said the party would focus on welfare, improving work skills and education to help people adapt to the demands of globalisation.
Thirachai and Worawut said their parties would push for the legalisation of casinos in Thailand, adding this would generate income for development if managed properly.
Kiat of the Democrats strongly disagreed, arguing that legal casinos would worsen social problems like debt and crime.
Move Forward’s Sittiphol was more optimistic, saying the casinos should be legalised in a way that is suitable for Thai society.
Moving on to new opportunities and development, the second topic, Chart Pattana Kla’s Worawut said the government had failed to exploit the nation’s strong points.
“Thailand's development has always been off course because it hasn't taken into account the country's unique assets, limitations, opportunities, and challenges.”
Thirachai said Thailand’s focus on new technology had overshadowed the development of a sphere in which the country excels.
“The government likes to focus on high-tech but our strength lies in food. It's in our blood to create food with unique flavours and presentation,” he said.
Thirachai also agreed with Worawut that Thai development could be accelerated with more sporting events, concerts, and shopping tourism.
Kiat supported the idea, adding that local artists should also be tapped as a cultural and tourism resource.
Sittiphol wanted Thailand to develop a domestic market for IT equipment, increase exports, ease regulations pressuring farmers, and strengthen the creative economy and soft power.
“The state has a responsibility to increase foreign investment,” he said, adding that national development is strongly influenced by the prime minister.
Assoc Prof Dr Anusorn Thammajai, an economist, said Thai political parties tended towards conservativism but must switch to social democratic values.
“I firmly believe in democracy, but it's not clear which party is on the left or right because the parties only want to win with certain policies,” he said.
“The fundamental tenet of democracy is the existence of a clear rule of law. Strong democracies and effective systems are traits of nations that will endure for a long time,” he added.
Kiat said that the Democrats were the only party in Thailand that could boast membership of Liberal International, a global federation of progressive democratic parties.
“I want to see every party as a democracy in practice,” he said.
Anusorn and Worawut wanted the labour force to be more productive, educated, and skilled.
Sittipol said his party aims to halve red tape for business registration, using an online application system.
Each roundtable participant was also given the chance to deliver a closing point.
“The world is evolving quickly. The state must be effective in assisting everyone to adapt swiftly,” said Kiat “Talented individuals must be supported by policy, and stability must be built by strategic positioning,” he said.
Making Thailand into an East-West trade corridor was the answer to development challenges, he added.
Anusorn agreed with Kiat on strategic positioning and added that national development must be based on the UN’s sustainable development goals.
Worawut also focused on sustainable progress in his closing remark.
“In order to shift to a green economy, establish carbon credits, and address PM2.5 issues sustainably, Thailand has to implement the Forest Bond Policy,” he said.
Thirachai had a different priority:
“The government must begin preparing for a digital economy and digital money,” said the Palang Pracharath man.
Sittiphol focused on future technology.
“More knowledge and technology hubs should be established and Thailand should utilise logistics hubs to their full potential,” he said.