Korn and Chart Pattana Kla Bangkok candidates visit Nation Group, CEO Shine
Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag welcomed Chart Pattana Kla leader Korn Chatikavanij and the party’s 33 Bangkok candidates as they visited the media group’s headquarters on Wednesday.
Shine wished Chart Pattana Kla success in the May 14 election and expressed hope it would play a crucial role in the country’s development.
“I believe several Chart Pattana Kla candidates will be elected. I would like to ask the party to clean up politics and to ‘dare’ to develop the country and create opportunities for people to increase their incomes,” Shine told Korn, highlighting the party’s name, which means “Chart Pattana Dares”.
“Please also tackle the issue of monopolies,” Shine said.
He added that Nation Group media outlets are ready to convey Chart Pattana Kla’s campaign messages to the public.
Korn and the Bangkok candidates were accompanied by two party deputy leaders, Worawoot Ounjai and Atthawit Suwanpakdee.
Atthawit said Chart Pattana Kla is ready to serve Bangkokians by providing them with a new political option. He explained that the party is fielding new-face candidates from different walks of life who have excellent qualifications to represent Bangkokians in Parliament.
“I’m confident this Bangkok election will be fun. I’m confident we will be victorious in all 33 Bangkok constituencies,” Atthawit said.
Saenyakorn Singweeratham, Chart Pattana Kla candidate for Bangkok’s Constituency 7, said he decided to quit his job as a reporter and become a candidate after witnessing Thai politics go backwards in recent years.
He said he joined the party because he wanted to help drive political progress in Thailand.
“The party gives ordinary people from different walks of life the opportunity to work together to create policies for all sectors,” Saenyakorn said.
Boonsueb Chanchaemsri, the party’s candidate for Constituency 13, said he quit as a company employee to enter politics in the hope of serving the public. He said support for Chart Pattana Kla in his Lat Phrao and Bueng Kum constituency was growing.
Atthawit said party leader and PM candidate Korn had quit the Democrat Party because he wanted to make changes in politics, especially in Bangkok. Korn served as finance minister in the Democrat-led government of Abhisit Vejjajiva from 2008-2011.
Atthawit declared that Chart Pattana Kla would dare to fight large corporations and energy business groups, as well as other distorted structures in the country.