Korn and Chart Pattana Kla Bangkok candidates visit Nation Group, CEO Shine

Shine wished Chart Pattana Kla success in the May 14 election and expressed hope it would play a crucial role in the country’s development.

“I believe several Chart Pattana Kla candidates will be elected. I would like to ask the party to clean up politics and to ‘dare’ to develop the country and create opportunities for people to increase their incomes,” Shine told Korn, highlighting the party’s name, which means “Chart Pattana Dares”.

“Please also tackle the issue of monopolies,” Shine said.

He added that Nation Group media outlets are ready to convey Chart Pattana Kla’s campaign messages to the public.