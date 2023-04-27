Prayut retracts statements saying he is suffering insomnia and weight loss

Local media subsequently reported that he was “exhausted and disheartened” after years of leading the government.

Prayut said on Thursday that he had made light-hearted remarks to reporters on Wednesday because he was “in a good mood”.

During an informal interview with reporters after a press conference on Wednesday, he told them he had lost five kilogrammes and had difficulty eating and sleeping since the election campaigning began.

Prayut is the top prime ministerial candidate of the United Thai Nation Party.

Wednesday’s press conference was held at the party’s headquarters.

