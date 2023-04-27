Digital economy critical for Thailand to be competitive, says Jurin

Jurin explained that DP World is a giant logistics firm with over 450 ports around the world. The services of DP World will help Thailand get ready to enter the e-commerce markets fully.

Jurin added that as the commerce minister, he had also signed agreements for cooperation with big e-commerce platforms, such as Alibaba in China and BigBasket of Tata Digital in India, as well as other platforms in Singapore and the United States.

Jurin added that a Democrat government would also hike R&D spending from 1% of GDP to around 2-3%.

Speaking on the Democrat economic perspective, Jurin said if the next government does not do anything, Thailand’s economic growth would be no more than 3% this year.

He said if the Democrat wins power, it would inject 1 trillion baht into the economy to boost growth to 5%.

He reiterated that the 1-trillion-baht injection would be implemented through several measures.

First of all, a Democrat government would inject 200 billion baht to set up village and community banks nationwide with a starting fund of 2 million baht each.

The Democrat would inject another 500 billion baht by letting various retirement fund members to draw their savings and use it in advance.

Jurin added that 300 billion baht would be allocated for startups and SMEs in the form of soft loans to them.

Jurin vowed that if the Democrat Party wins power, it would reduce electricity cost by ensuring that power plants have access to cheaper natural gas for power generation.

He added that a Democrat government would also review the power tariff system, called the float time or FT system. He said it would be best to do without using the FT to calculate power fees, but if the Electricity Generating Authority still needed it, the FT rate must not be based on estimates of power usage four months ahead.

On the outcome of the May 14 election, Jurin said the Democrat Party expected the next government would be a coalition of several partners.

Jurin said parties should not form a coalition or alignments ahead of voting. He said voters should be allowed to vote by considering the best policies for themselves instead of considering political alignments.

After the election, a party that can muster support from the majority in the House should be the next coalition leader, Jurin said.