Pheu Thai PM candidate Paetongtarn faces complaint over 'media shareholding'

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a prime ministerial candidate of the opposition Pheu Thai Party, faces a complaint accusing her of holding shares in a media-related business, which is prohibited by the Constitution for any government minister.

Political activist Srisuwan Janya on Tuesday filed his complaint with the EC, asking for an investigation to determine if property firm SC Asset, in which Paetongtarn is holding 1.21 billion shares, can be deemed a media-related business.

Srisuwan – who is dubbed “serial complainer” by the media – said that some of the company’s stated business purposes involve publishing documents, producing advertisements, producing and distributing movies, and getting involved in the entertainment business, which he claimed could be regarded as “media-related”.

Some observers said Paetongtarn might meet the same fate as Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the now-defunct leader of the Future Forward Party. The tycoon-turned-politician lost his MP status in November 2019 after the EC found that he held shares in a media company called V-Luck Media, which produced advertising publications. Although the company was no longer in business, the business closure was not formally registered.

However, unlike V-Luck Media, which was clearly media-related, SC Asset is a property company and its main focus is not media business.