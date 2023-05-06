Thai voters want new govt to solve rising cost of living, Nation poll finds
The Nation’s second opinion survey covering 115,399 eligible voters learned that most Thais want the next government to address the rising cost of living.
This subject was also the top issue of concern in the first Nation poll conducted between April 7-12 covering 40,000 respondents in nine regions.
However, the percentage of those concerned with the high cost of living dropped from 46.23% in the first poll to 35.8%.
According to the second poll, the top 10 issues voters want the next government to address are:
1. Cost of living: 35.8%
2. Employment: 20.6
3. Household debts: 12.27%
4. Infrastructure and public utilities: 6.75%
5. Drug abuse: 5.99%
6. Education: 5.15%
7. Public health system: 4.55%
8. Elderly and poverty: 3.75%
9. Housing: 2.93%
10. Business opportunities: 2.74%
The second poll also showed that Pheu Thai and Move Forward can expect to win more than 300 of the 400 constituency seats up for grabs, with Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat emerging as the most popular PM candidate.
The Nation Group released the results of the second poll on Friday. The poll covered 35,969 respondents from Bangkok and maintained a margin of error of plus or minus 3% in the capital. The margin of error in eight key provincial cities is plus or minus 5%, while those for other constituencies are plus or minus 7%.
The poll which used interviews to gather information was carried out between April 24 and May 3 nationwide.