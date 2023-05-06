Final preparations made for Sunday’s advance voting across the country
Electoral officials throughout the country made final preparations on Saturday for advance voting on Sunday – a week before the May 14 general election.
Election officials went to the central voting stations in their respective provinces for final checks of the venue, ballot papers, ballot boxes, and equipment.
Many provincial election officials will also cast their ballots in Sunday’s advance voting as they will not be able to do so on May 14 in other provinces where they are registered residents.
Sanga Thathong, election director of Uthai Thani, said on Saturday that a total of 1,490 voters registered for advance voting in the province.
“We are 100% ready” for Sunday’s advance voting, she said.
Advance voting in Uthai Thani will be held from 8am to 5pm at the local campus of Ramkhamhaeng University, Sanga said.
Final preparations were made on Saturday regarding the central voting place, personnel, equipment and security, according to the official.
Uthai Thani has set a target for voter turnout of 80% for the election, Sanga said, calling on voters across the country to cast their ballots to promote democracy in Thailand.
In Phichit province, local election officials met at the Main Auditorium in Mueang district on Saturday, which is the venue for Sunday’s advance voting.
A total of 4,030 people registered for advance voting – 3,637 of them for absentee voting, including many election officials who will not be able to vote in their registered constituencies.
In Samut Prakan, election officials checked the ballot papers and ballot boxes, lists of candidates in the constituencies, as well as other equipment to be used in Sunday’s advance voting.
Sarawut Khemasomboon, a Samut Chedi assistant district chief who serves as election director of Samut Prakan’s Constituency 7, said on Saturday that a total of 4,231 people registered for advance voting in Samut Chedi district.
In a separate development, Google has included “Thailand Election 2023” in its Google Trends to facilitate searches for information regarding the upcoming national vote, Google Thailand country marketing manager Saranee Boonritthongchai said.
She said Google is aware of the demand for information to help voters make their decisions.
“The Trends page about Thailand’s election will make it easier for the media and general public to look for information regarding the election,” Saranee said.
She also said that Google is ready to promote democracy by encouraging public participation and ensuring access to information to protect election integrity and prevent misinformation.