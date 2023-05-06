Final preparations made for Sunday’s advance voting across the country

Election officials went to the central voting stations in their respective provinces for final checks of the venue, ballot papers, ballot boxes, and equipment.

Many provincial election officials will also cast their ballots in Sunday’s advance voting as they will not be able to do so on May 14 in other provinces where they are registered residents.



Sanga Thathong, election director of Uthai Thani, said on Saturday that a total of 1,490 voters registered for advance voting in the province.

“We are 100% ready” for Sunday’s advance voting, she said.

Advance voting in Uthai Thani will be held from 8am to 5pm at the local campus of Ramkhamhaeng University, Sanga said.

Final preparations were made on Saturday regarding the central voting place, personnel, equipment and security, according to the official.

Uthai Thani has set a target for voter turnout of 80% for the election, Sanga said, calling on voters across the country to cast their ballots to promote democracy in Thailand.