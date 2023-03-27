Almost 100,000 Thais register for advance voting in first two days
A total of 53,624 voters registered for early voting on Sunday, the second day of registration ahead of the May 14 general election, the Election Commission (EC) said.
A total of 91,424 early voters had registered as of Sunday. The registration period runs until April 9.
The advance vote will take place on May 7, one week before the election.
Advance voters have registered both in Thailand and abroad.
In Thailand, a total of 47,215 people have signed up online to vote in advance while another 100 more have registered with their local registrars.
Bangkok has the highest number of advance voters registering so far with 20,519, followed by Chonburi (3,249), Samut Prakan (2,763), Pathum Thani (2,473), Nonthaburi (2,161), Chiang Mai (1,686) and Rayong (1,042).
Meanwhile, 6,309 Thai citizens living abroad registered to vote on Sunday – 6,302 online and seven at embassies or consular offices.
Australia saw the highest number of Thais registering to vote at 813, followed by the US (794), United Kingdom (650) and Germany (383).