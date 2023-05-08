Thai Sang Thai to focus on infrastructure development and wooing FDI
Thai Sang Thai Party will promote Thailand as a "global gateway" to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan said on Monday.
She said Thailand should develop infrastructure to connect the Pacific and Indian oceans, covering rail, road and water transportation.
She confirmed that environmental impact assessment would be conducted on all infrastructure development projects.
Infrastructure development would become the new engine of economic growth and attract FDI, she said, adding that it would enable Thailand to become a global economic corridor.
A member of Thai Sang Thai's strategic committee, Bhokin Balakula, said the infrastructure policy is a part of the party's plan to enable the country to escape the middle-income trap.
In 2019, around 21.3 million people earned annual income of 77,000 baht per person, he explained. He said about 18.8 million people earned nearly double with annual income of 150,000 baht per person, while 19.1 million people earned nearly triple the second group at 440,000 baht per person.
In this situation, Thailand cannot overcome the middle-income trap, he said.
He suggested that Thailand utilise China's Silk Road to connect transportation between two countries.
Locals should be allowed to participate in special economic zone management, he said, adding that Thailand should strengthen economic cooperation with China, India and Asean countries.
He added that Thailand should stick to its role in a peaceful manner and further develop Thailand's transportation potential in the next 10 years.