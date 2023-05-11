Police ‘fully prepared to maintain law and order’ on election day
The Royal Thai Police has made all preparations to maintain law and order and facilitate flow of traffic nationwide when Thailand goes to the polls on Sunday, a senior police official said.
National Police deputy commissioner-general Pol General Roi Ingkhapairoj, who heads the centre for law and order on election day, said on Thursday that all arrangements were in place for police forces nationwide to help the Election Commission (EC) maintain security on Sunday.
Among other things, police officers, who will be deployed to secure polling stations, have been trained with basic knowledge of election law so they can act immediately in case of violation of the law.
Roi said police had successfully helped the EC keep order during advance voting on May 7.
On advance voting day, police units had accompanied election officials in transporting ballot boxes to early voting stations nationwide, Roi added.
He said police have also helped the EC deliver ballot boxes for Sunday's election to polling stations nationwide.
Police would also step up its crackdown on crime until Saturday night, Roi added.
So far, police have received complaints of 181 election-related cases, including 141 cases about campaign banners and defacing of signs.
In other 40 election-related cases, police have made arrests in 20 cases and were still investigating 13 others while seven were dismissed.