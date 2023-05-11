Police ‘fully prepared to maintain law and order’ on election day

National Police deputy commissioner-general Pol General Roi Ingkhapairoj, who heads the centre for law and order on election day, said on Thursday that all arrangements were in place for police forces nationwide to help the Election Commission (EC) maintain security on Sunday.

Among other things, police officers, who will be deployed to secure polling stations, have been trained with basic knowledge of election law so they can act immediately in case of violation of the law.

Roi said police had successfully helped the EC keep order during advance voting on May 7.