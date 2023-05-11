Facing protests by candidates, UTNP insists it has not been short changing them

The Election Law places a clear ceiling on campaign expenses and the UTNP cannot provide its candidates with more than the legal limit, Witthaya said.

He said he had asked the protesting election candidates how much they wanted, but they did not reply.

It is impossible for the UTNP to give each constituency candidate 20 million to 30 million baht to cover the cost of their campaigns, Witthaya said.

He said he had told the protesting candidates that the party was not ignoring their campaign expenses.

“I don’t know from what the problem stems from,” Witthaya said.

He then suggested that other political parties might be providing their candidates with more money for campaign expenses than his party does, noting that the protest leader had previously worked with three other political parties.

“Khun Preecha used to work with Pheu Thai, Palang Pracharath and Thai Sang Thai so he might be too optimistic about spending support from our party,” Witthaya said.

The UTNP’s credibility will not be damaged by a protest by its own candidates during the final sprint to the election, Witthaya said. Their complaints demonstrate that the party does not give candidates money to buy votes, he explained.