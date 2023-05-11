Srisuwan punched in the face over complaint to EC against Pheu Thai’s digital wallet promise

The incident happened after Srisuwan, who was wearing a face mask, was speaking to reporters in front of the EC office. An unidentified elderly man suddenly rushed and punched him in the mouth at around 11.30am.

The alleged attacker shouted: “You complain too much. Why did you file your complaints against the Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties? Why are you complaining against Pita [Limjaroenrat, Move Forward leader] when the election is about to be held?”

Srisuwan, who has a reputation for approaching the courts with numerous issues of public interest, appeared stunned by the assault.