TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
nationthailand
EC briefs observers from foreign embassies on May 14 election process

FRIDAY, May 12, 2023

Representatives from foreign embassies in Thailand and some international organisations have been allowed to observe the May 14 general election process from Friday to Monday (May 12-15).

A meeting was held for the election observers at Chatrium Hotel Riverside in Bangkok's Bang Kho Laem district on Friday, presided over by Election Commission (EC) chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong.

The observers were informed about the duties of the EC and the electoral process, such as political parties' activities, election expenses, people's participation and guidelines to prevent corruption.

The representatives will observe the preparations for the general election at Hainan Association of Thailand in Bang Rak district and Yannawa district office on Saturday.

On Sunday, they will observe the electoral process at polling stations, such as National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission in Bangkok, Khu Bang Luang Subdistrict Administrative Organisation in Pathum Thani province and Wat Phasuk Maneechak in Nonthaburi province.

The representatives will visit the EC office as well in Bangkok's Lak Si district to hear the announcement of the unofficial election results.

