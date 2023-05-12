Thailand must see change after the May 14 election
The people of Thailand are hoping that the long-awaited general election will generate substantial changes in the country, otherwise Thailand risks being unable to catch up with the rest of the world.
May 14 is not only the date for electing 500 members of the House of Representatives to form a new government, but will also seal the fate of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who has been heading the country for nearly nine years since leading the military coup in 2014.
Sunday’s election will also decide the fate of political parties that have been campaigning for months in the hope that they will form part of the new government.
The public is waiting to see who will rescue them from the economic crisis caused by the uncertain global situation and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
In their campaigns, all the political parties have highlighted the need for change. And there is no doubt that every single Thai wants to see the country change for the better.
Thailand is in desperate need of a new government to lift the country out of the pit of problems in which it sits. In the short term, economic recovery must be boosted to respond to the challenges posed by the global economic situation that has caused exports to plummet.
In the long term, Thailand needs an overhaul in strategy to increase its competitiveness in the global arena and make up for the failure by the outgoing government to drive long-term policies and development goals.
Since the official announcement by the Election Commission, the May 14 election has been in the public spotlight, with social media spreading information to a wider group of people who are using a variety of platforms to express their opinions. Several pollsters have published their findings along with estimations by experts and academics. Various political and election-related content has also been published via online and traditional media platforms in the past few months.
The most asked questions, besides which party will win and lead the new government, are how they will fulfill the promises made during the campaign and how they will change the country for the better.
The public is also hoping that the new government will be formed immediately so as not to further delay the country’s development.
In the past few months, almost all government mechanisms have ground to a halt as agencies are waiting for new policies from the new government. The caretaker Cabinet which has been in charge since the house dissolution in March has limited power in approving budget allocations or disbursement. It is fortunate that no crises or emergency situations have arisen during this period to overwhelm the caretaker government.
Thais have high hopes that the May 14 election will change the country and help Thailand keep up with global trends in geopolitics, the global supply chain, international trade agreements and efforts to mitigate climate change.
The new government is also expected to tackle key domestic issues such as economic inequality and the transition to an ageing society.