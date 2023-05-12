Thailand must see change after the May 14 election

May 14 is not only the date for electing 500 members of the House of Representatives to form a new government, but will also seal the fate of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who has been heading the country for nearly nine years since leading the military coup in 2014.

Sunday’s election will also decide the fate of political parties that have been campaigning for months in the hope that they will form part of the new government.

The public is waiting to see who will rescue them from the economic crisis caused by the uncertain global situation and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their campaigns, all the political parties have highlighted the need for change. And there is no doubt that every single Thai wants to see the country change for the better.

Thailand is in desperate need of a new government to lift the country out of the pit of problems in which it sits. In the short term, economic recovery must be boosted to respond to the challenges posed by the global economic situation that has caused exports to plummet.

In the long term, Thailand needs an overhaul in strategy to increase its competitiveness in the global arena and make up for the failure by the outgoing government to drive long-term policies and development goals.