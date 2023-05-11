Public survey aims to send a message to senators on PM election
Leading academics and nine media firms have got together to hold an opinion survey with the aim of conveying the public’s message to senators to respect the decision of MPs in electing the prime minister after Sunday’s general election.
The opinion survey will be conducted by smartphone from noon on May 15 until noon on May 18.
The nine media agencies will show a QR code on their media for the people to scan with their mobile phones after which a page for them to cast their vote will pop up.
The survey will ask one question: “Do you agree that senators should vote for the prime minister candidate in accordance with the decision of the majority of MPs?”
The academics held a press conference at the Faculty of Law at Thammasat University’s Tha Phra Chan campus to announce the launch of the opinion survey. They included Prinya Thaewanarumitkul from Thammasat, Pichai Rattanadilok na Phuket from the National Institute of Development Administration, Olarn Thinbangdiew of Burapha University, and Wanwichit Boonprong of Rangsit University.
Prinya said if the majority of respondents say “Yes” to the questionnaire, senators should listen and the method for the election of prime minister should be changed slightly.
Under current practice, MPs and senators will together vote for the prime minister candidate. The voting will be in the alphabetical order of their names.
Prinya suggested that MPs be the first to vote and after the results are known, senators should vote for the choice supported by the most number of MPs.
Olarn said the opinion survey is aimed at sending a message to senators to respect the people’s voice expressed through the results of Sunday’s election.