Public survey aims to send a message to senators on PM election

The opinion survey will be conducted by smartphone from noon on May 15 until noon on May 18.

The nine media agencies will show a QR code on their media for the people to scan with their mobile phones after which a page for them to cast their vote will pop up.

The survey will ask one question: “Do you agree that senators should vote for the prime minister candidate in accordance with the decision of the majority of MPs?”

The academics held a press conference at the Faculty of Law at Thammasat University’s Tha Phra Chan campus to announce the launch of the opinion survey. They included Prinya Thaewanarumitkul from Thammasat, Pichai Rattanadilok na Phuket from the National Institute of Development Administration, Olarn Thinbangdiew of Burapha University, and Wanwichit Boonprong of Rangsit University.