Democrats vow to cut household debt within 90 days if they win election

The six measures were announced at the party’s head office by three members of its economic team: team leader Pisit Leeahtam, Kiart Sitthi-amorn and MR Sasiprin Chanthornthat.

Household debt is an urgent issue that needs to be addressed because people in all walks of life face massive debt, especially government officials and teachers, Pisit said, adding that about 50,000 teachers face lawsuits over debt defaults.

Pisit said if the Democrats win power, they will implement six debt-reduction measures within 90 days.

1. One trillion baht will be injected into the economy to stimulate activity and create jobs and income. The Democrats will cut the policy interest rate, reduce shortages of goods, and restructure the price of energy.