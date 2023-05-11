As election nears, Varawut projects even more confidence than usual

He is confident his party will win more than 25 seats in Sunday’s general election, and this will be enough for his party to propose him as a possible prime minister when the House of Representatives and Senate choose Thailand’s next premier, Varawut told reporters on Thursday.

Any political party with more than 5% of the Lower House’s seats, or 25, can propose their candidate for prime minister, according to Section 159 of the Constitution.

Varawut also told reporters that his party will not negotiate with any other parties about the formation of the next government until after the election because the results of the upcoming vote are too difficult to forecast.

