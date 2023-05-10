Chart Thai Pattana Party promises new constitution, lower energy costs

During an interview with The Nation’s “Road to the Future” programme on Tuesday, the party’s prime ministerial candidate said the members of a Constitution Drafting Committee must be appointed immediately after the new government is formed and finish their job in 100 days.

“The committee must comprise all sectors of the country, and the content of the new draft must reflect the true situation of modern Thai society,” he said. "The aim is to draft a true ‘constitution of the people’, just like the 1997 Constitution drawn up during Banharn Silpa-archa’s administration.”

Varawut is second of the three children of the late PM Banharn. He continued his father’s legacy by taking the baton of Chart Thai Pattana’s leadership from his older sister Kanchana in 2022. The party has a strong base in Suphan Buri province, the home of the Silpa-Archa family.

Varawut, who is the environment minister in the outgoing government, also promised measures to help reduce people’s financial burden, especially their power bills.

“The new government must subsidise 50% of the fuel tariff in the first three months to bring down the power bills,” he said. “As for mid- and long-term plans, there will be promotional measures to encourage the public to install solar panels and sell the electricity back to the state. We will also negotiate with private power producers to bring down their profit margin so that people can enjoy cheaper energy.”