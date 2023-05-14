Srettha predicts positive political changes as he casts votebackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
Srettha predicts positive political changes as he casts vote

SUNDAY, May 14, 2023

Pheu Thai Party’s PM candidate Srettha Thavisin said he expects significant political changes once voting wraps up on Sunday evening.

He said this before casting his vote at polling station No 15 in Sukhumvit Soi 16, which opened to voters at 8am.

The polling booth has 631 eligible voters and Srettha was No 154.

Speaking to reporters before entering the station, Srettha said he was not just excited but very happy that election day has finally arrived. He said all voters should step out and exercise their right to vote.

He said after casting his vote, he will return home for breakfast and then go to the temple to pray. He is scheduled to have lunch with friends before heading to the Pheu Thai headquarters at 5.30pm to monitor the ballot count.

