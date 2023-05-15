Election 2023: Thailand general election results
The Election Commission of Thailand (EC) has declared that the Move Forward Party unofficially won Sunday’s general election.
The unverified result of the election according to the EC are as follows:
Move Forward Party: 152 seats (112 constituencies and 39 party-list)
Pheu Thai Party 141 (112-29)
Bhumjaithai Party 71 (68-3)
Palang Pracharath Party: 40 (39-1)
United Thai Nation Party: 36 (23-13)
Democrat Party: 25 (22-3)
Chart Thai Pattana Party: 10 (9-1)
Prachachart Party: 9 (7-2)
Thai Sang Thai Party: 6 (5-1)
Others (3-8)