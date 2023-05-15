Election 2023: Thailand general election results

The unverified result of the election according to the EC are as follows:

Move Forward Party: 152 seats (112 constituencies and 39 party-list)

Pheu Thai Party 141 (112-29)

Bhumjaithai Party 71 (68-3)

Palang Pracharath Party: 40 (39-1)

United Thai Nation Party: 36 (23-13)

Democrat Party: 25 (22-3)

Chart Thai Pattana Party: 10 (9-1)

Prachachart Party: 9 (7-2)

Thai Sang Thai Party: 6 (5-1)

Others (3-8)