Bhumjaithai rejects rumours, declares it supports people’s mandate
Bhumjaithai Party issued a statement on Monday saying it would respect the public’s mandate and allow the party that won the most seats to form the next government.
The statement also said its leader Anutin Charnvirakul had no comments to the media indicating otherwise.
“If there are any announcements, the party will call a press conference at its headquarters,” the statement clarified.
Rumours have been swirling about Bhumjaithai looking into the option of setting up an alternative alliance with Pheu Thai.
Bhumjaithai took third place in the list of parties with 71 seats (68 constituency and three party list).
Anutin, who is the outgoing public health minister, has congratulated Move Forward and Pheu Thai for bagging 152 and 141 seats, respectively.
The Constitution’s Article 85 stipulates that official results must be declared within 60 days of election day.