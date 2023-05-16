Move Forward begins talks with allies on forming coalition government
The Move Forward Party leader was set to begin talks on Tuesday on forming a coalition government with key partners, the party's deputy leader Phicharn Chaowapatanawong said.
Phicharn said that Move Forward had already prepared the information needed to negotiate with its allies.
PM-in-waiting Pita Limjaroenrat announced on Monday that Move Forward would work with six parties in forming the government, who together have a strength of 309 seats in the 500-seat House of Representatives.
The allies are Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachat, and Fair parties.
However, their collective numbers fall short of the 376 votes needed from MPs and senators to elect Pita as prime minister.
This has fuelled concerns that the 250 junta-appointed senators would either abstain from voting or vote for the other side instead of Pita, increasing the likelihood of a minority government.
Wanchai Sornsiri, one of the unelected senators, told Thai-language media on Monday the party that wins the most votes does not always end up in power, citing the case of Pheu Thai, which ended up in the opposition despite winning the most number of seats.
Senator Chalermchai Fuangkhon suggested that parties in the lower House secure a total of 376 MP votes to elect a prime minister by themselves, rather than relying on votes from senators.
Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that everyone should respect the people's verdict by voting for the party that won the most number of seats.
Pheu Thai would vote for Pita Limjaroenrat in the election for prime minister, they said.
Following that statement, Phicharn said that this is the beauty of democracy.
This is another turning point for Thailand if political parties join forces to get junta-appointed senators out of Thai politics, he said.
He added that Move Forward executives have not yet talked about the voting of senators, adding that some members may speak with senators individually since they may know one another personally.
Asked if Move Forward had spoken with the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties, he responded that if they do not respect the people's verdict, he does not need to do so.
Move Forward won 152 seats – 113 constituency and 39 party-list seats – to emerge as the single largest party, according to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission.