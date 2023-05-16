Move Forward begins talks with allies on forming coalition government

However, their collective numbers fall short of the 376 votes needed from MPs and senators to elect Pita as prime minister.

This has fuelled concerns that the 250 junta-appointed senators would either abstain from voting or vote for the other side instead of Pita, increasing the likelihood of a minority government.

Wanchai Sornsiri, one of the unelected senators, told Thai-language media on Monday the party that wins the most votes does not always end up in power, citing the case of Pheu Thai, which ended up in the opposition despite winning the most number of seats.

Senator Chalermchai Fuangkhon suggested that parties in the lower House secure a total of 376 MP votes to elect a prime minister by themselves, rather than relying on votes from senators.

Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidates Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday that everyone should respect the people's verdict by voting for the party that won the most number of seats.

Pheu Thai would vote for Pita Limjaroenrat in the election for prime minister, they said.