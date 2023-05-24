Political gadfly expands complaint against Pita to entire coalition

Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, who describes himself as an activist, on Wednesday submitted more documents to the Election Commission (EC) that he alleged support his allegation that Move Forward Party leader Pita was ineligible to contest the election because he allegedly held shares in a media company.

Ruangkrai also demanded that the Election Commission dissolve Move Forward and seven other political parties that it is forming a coalition with to form the next government.

On May 9, Ruangkrai filed a complaint with the EC, alleging that Pita held 42,000 shares in ITV Plc.

Pita dismissed the initial complaint as “nonsense”.