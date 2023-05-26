Pita urges coalition members to stop feuding over top legislative post

Some members of both parties began publicly arguing over which party should get the most powerful post in the House of Representatives earlier this week.

The dispute was sparked by Move Forward advocate Piyabutr Saengkanokkul on Tuesday when he announced on Facebook that the party “must control” the post of House speaker. Piyabutr is a former secretary-general of the Future Forward Party, Move Forward’s predecessor.

Piyabutr, who is widely considered to be inflexible, was banned from political office when Future Forward was dissolved, but he remains very vocal and insistent on social media.

Tension escalated with some Pheu Thai members threatening their party would exit the coalition and Move Forward deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul digging in her heels, saying her party needed the post to push through its agenda.

Pheu Thai said in a statement on Friday that the House speaker must push for the policies of all coalition parties, not just those of one party.