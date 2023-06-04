Most Bangkokians give Chadchart an ‘A’ grade after 1st year

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) Poll was conducted from May 24 to 30 and covered some 2,000 Bangkok residents who are at least 18 years old. The respondents were randomly selected from 50 Bangkok districts and survey results were released on Sunday.

Chadchart won the Bangkok gubernatorial elections by a landslide on May 22 last year.

The poll showed that 75.2% of the respondents are happy with Chadchart’s performance, 47.45% quite happy and 27.75% very happy.

However, Nida Poll said, 14.80% are quite unhappy, though 10% are very unhappy.