Most Bangkokians give Chadchart an ‘A’ grade after 1st year
Most Bangkokians are happy with governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s performance, a survey conducted to mark his first year in office shows.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) Poll was conducted from May 24 to 30 and covered some 2,000 Bangkok residents who are at least 18 years old. The respondents were randomly selected from 50 Bangkok districts and survey results were released on Sunday.
Chadchart won the Bangkok gubernatorial elections by a landslide on May 22 last year.
The poll showed that 75.2% of the respondents are happy with Chadchart’s performance, 47.45% quite happy and 27.75% very happy.
However, Nida Poll said, 14.80% are quite unhappy, though 10% are very unhappy.
The poll also collected opinions on Chadchart’s 17 policies, namely:
1. Increasing green areas and public parks
• 42.20%: Quite good
• 27.55%: Very good
• 14.75%: Not good
• 10.95%: Not good at all
• 4.55%: No comment
2. Keeping Bangkok clean and free from dust, garbage and wastewater
• 44.35%: Quite good
• 23.45%: Very good
• 18.45%: Not good
• 12.35%: Not good at all
• 1.40%: No comment
3. Bangkok’s tourism promotion
• 43.85%: Quite good
• 22.40%: Very good
• 15.40%: Not good
• 9.70%: No comment
• 8.65%: Not good at all
4. Improving public services in Bangkok
• 41.85%: Quite good
• 21%: Very good
• 18%: Not good
• 10.2%: Not good at all
• 8.95%: No comment
5. Keeping footpaths free of vendors and vehicles
• 44.05%: Quite good
• 20.75%: Very good
• 18.4%: Not good
• 14.3%: Not good at all
• 2.5%: No comment
6. Measures to prevent crimes, like better street lights and security cameras
• 43.1%: Quite good
• 19.95%: Very good
• 20%: Not good
• 11.95%: Not good at all
• 5%: No comment
7. Sports promotions
• 42.4%: Quite good
• 19.85%: Very good
• 17.35%: Not good
• 12.25%: No comment
• 8.15%: Not good at all
8. Improvement of roads and sois’ landscape
• 48.4%: Quite good
• 19.7%: Very good
• 17.25% Not good
• 12.05% Not good at all
• 2.6%: No comment
9. Flood mitigation
• 36.15%: Quite good
• 19.25%: Very good
• 16.1%: No comment
• 15.7%: Not good
• 12.8%: Not good at all
10. Tackling corruption in Bangkok agencies
• 29.35%: Quite good
• 21.45%: Not good
• 18.25%: Very good
• 17.05%: No comment
• 13.9%: Not good at all
11. Regulating protests in Bangkok
• 40.55%: Quite good
• 17.7%: Very good
• 16.05%: Not good
• 14.65%: No comment
• 11.05%: Not good at all
12. Developing public transport
• 37.15%: Quite good
• 19.95%: Not good
• 15.9%: Very good
• 15.8%: No comment
• 11.2%: Not good at all
13. Education and tackling issues related to children and juveniles
• 36.75%: Quite good
• 20.55%: Not good
• 16.7%: No comment
• 15.05%: Very good
• 10.95%: Not good at all
14: Improved public health services
• 45.05%: Quite good
• 20.05%: Not good
• 14.45%: Very good
• 10.6%: Not good at all
• 9.85: No comment
15. Handling of beggars and homeless people
• 40.3%: Quite good
• 27.1%: Not good
• 13.85%: Not good at all
• 10.4%: Very good
• 8.35%: No comment
16. Handling of traffic woes
• 39.75%: Quite good
• 26.85%: Not good
• 18.45%: Not good at all
• 10.3%: Very good
• 4.65%: No comment
17. Tackling economic hardships
• 35%: Not good
• 27.15%: Quite good
• 19.55: Not good at all
• 12.85%: No comment
• 5.45%: Very good.