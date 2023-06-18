Gadfly Ruangkrai is still focused on Pita’s assets, discovers ‘discrepancy’

The EC responded by saying it had already endorsed Pita’s qualifications as a candidate and dismissed the complaint. However, it ordered an inquiry into whether Pita violated the election law by contesting the election despite knowing he was not qualified due to his holding of media shares.

ITV Plc owns iTV, a TV station that stopped broadcasting in 2007. The company delisted from the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2014 but remains a legal entity.

Ruangkrai said his letter asks the EC to obtain documents from the anti-graft commission to compare how Pita described the land plot he held as executor of his father’s estate with how he described the ITV shares.

Pita has insisted that ITV is no longer operating as a media firm and that he was holding the shares as executor of his father's estate.

As a result, he did not violate the Constitution by running as an MP.

He said he had transferred all the shares to other heirs after the issue was being used as a political tool against him.

Earlier, he said he was warned by some sources that the ITV shareholding would be used as a political tool against him.

Pita and Move Forward have pledged to target monopolistic businesses in Thailand, especially those in the energy sector.

On Friday, Move Forward MP-elect Wiroj Lakana-adisorn said on Twitter that ITV had explained to its shareholders that its president did not say it was still a media firm as notes for a shareholders’ meeting suggested.

Wiroj said the clarification from ITV indicated that whoever orchestrated the media-share controversy would let his or her henchmen suffer the consequences alone and would cut all links to them.

“This may be a signal to cast away the raft of the henchmen to save the mastermind. From now on, everyone is on their own and don’t link it to the boss,” Wiroj wrote on Twitter.

ITV’s majority shareholder is Intouch Holdings Plc, whose majority shareholder is Gulf Energy Development Plc.

Last week, Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul denied that his party was behind the alleged plot to prevent Pita from becoming prime minister.

Anutin admitted he is a close friend of Sarath Ratanavadi, the CEO of Gulf Energy Development, but said his friendship with Sarath had nothing to do with the controversy.