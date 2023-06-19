All 500 elected MPs get Election Commission’s stamp of approval
The Election Commission has certified all 500 elected MPs and as per the Constitution, the first House of Representatives meeting will have to be held within 15 days of the announcement.
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday endorsed all 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs for the House of Representatives.
EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said the 500 MPs can report to the EC office from Tuesday until June 24 to receive their election victory certificate.
Although their victories were endorsed, the EC said it reserved the right to investigate any allegations of election fraud against the MPs in the future if strong evidence were to be found
Sawaeng said that the EC retained the authority to withdraw the right to vote or to stand for election of those MPs who were found guilty, citing Section 138 of the organic law on the election.
When asked about the shareholding case against potential prime minister Pita Limjaroenrat, he said the EC was looking into the matter, adding that only some of the details had been verified.
Move Forward leader Pita is accused of running for office while knowing he was ineligible as he owned shares in a media company. It was reported that he possesses 42,000 shares of media company iTV.
Sawaeng added that the EC was also looking into the complaints lodged during the election, and such a process must be completed within a year.
The current Constitution stipulates the first House of Representatives meeting must be convened within 15 days of the certification of 95% of MPs. The main agenda of the meeting is to elect the House speaker.
By mid-July, the vote for prime minister is anticipated, before the swearing-in by mid-to-late July.
The PM candidate would need to obtain at least 376 votes from both the lower and upper houses.