All 500 elected MPs get Election Commission’s stamp of approval

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday endorsed all 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs for the House of Representatives.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said the 500 MPs can report to the EC office from Tuesday until June 24 to receive their election victory certificate.

Although their victories were endorsed, the EC said it reserved the right to investigate any allegations of election fraud against the MPs in the future if strong evidence were to be found