Sudarat not stepping down as Thai Sang Thai leader: Anuditr

Anudit Nakhonthap, director of the party’s anti-corruption institute, dismissed speculation that Sudarat would resign to pave the way for him to succeed her as the new party leader as merely a rumour. It has also been rumoured that Sudarat would resign as Thai Sang Thai party-list MP to accept a post in the Cabinet, so party secretary-general Sita Divari could take over.

Anudit said Cabinet quotas have not yet been discussed by coalition partners, so speculation that Sudarat will resign as party-list MP is also mere speculation.

“I hereby confirm that Khunying Sudarat has no plans to quit as party leader and I affirm 100% that this [rumour] is not true,” Anudit said.