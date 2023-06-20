Sudarat not stepping down as Thai Sang Thai leader: Anuditr
Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan will not step down as party leader or quit as party-list MP, a party executive declared on Tuesday.
Anudit Nakhonthap, director of the party’s anti-corruption institute, dismissed speculation that Sudarat would resign to pave the way for him to succeed her as the new party leader as merely a rumour. It has also been rumoured that Sudarat would resign as Thai Sang Thai party-list MP to accept a post in the Cabinet, so party secretary-general Sita Divari could take over.
Anudit said Cabinet quotas have not yet been discussed by coalition partners, so speculation that Sudarat will resign as party-list MP is also mere speculation.
“I hereby confirm that Khunying Sudarat has no plans to quit as party leader and I affirm 100% that this [rumour] is not true,” Anudit said.
Thai Sang Thai won six MP seats in the May 14 election – five are constituency and one party-list MP seats.