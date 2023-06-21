Move Forward MP caught drunk driving must wait to be sworn in before quitting

The EC explained that Nathiphat Kunsetthasit’s decision to drop out of the election was not recognised in law.

As a result, the EC endorsed Nathiphat as Move Forward’s 27th-ranked party-list MP.

Nathiphat was arrested for drunk driving on May 15, the night after the election. On May 16, she withdrew her MP candidacy.

After she refused to take a blood alcohol level test, the court gave her a two-month suspended jail term and fined her 4,000 baht for drunk driving.