Thaksin’s daughter tests positive for Covid-19

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, posted on her Instagram page a photo of her rapid ATK kit that showed she was infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

She posted tongue-in-cheek that she "should not have caught up with the trend by getting the Covid virus" as her two children are still young.

In the post, she said she had a sore throat since Sunday and had been taking tests using ATK kits since then every day and found she was positive on Wednesday morning.