Thaksin’s daughter tests positive for Covid-19
Pheu Thai Party's prime minister candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing her to cancel a meeting with 141 Pheu Thai MPs on Wednesday.
Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, posted on her Instagram page a photo of her rapid ATK kit that showed she was infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
She posted tongue-in-cheek that she "should not have caught up with the trend by getting the Covid virus" as her two children are still young.
In the post, she said she had a sore throat since Sunday and had been taking tests using ATK kits since then every day and found she was positive on Wednesday morning.
She was scheduled to give a speech to 141 Pheu Thai MPs at the SC Park Hotel.
On Tuesday, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat announced he was infected with Covid for the third time.
The positive test result prompted Pita to cancel a meeting with other coalition leaders on Thursday and postpone it to Monday (June 26).