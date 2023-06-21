Anutin to lead Bhumjaithai MPs to the House of Representatives on Monday
Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that he and all 70 other MPs in his party will report for work with the House Secretariat on Monday.
The Bhumjaithai won 68 constituency-based MPs and three party-list MPs.
The Election Commission endorsed all 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs on Monday and asked them to receive letters of endorsement from the EC at its office at Government Complex from 8.30am to 4.30pm from Tuesday to Friday.
Anutin said he has told his party MPs to pick up their letters of endorsement before reporting for work together on Monday.
On Sunday, the party will hold a seminar for MPs to discuss how to implement campaign promises and discuss mistakes and lessons learned from the May 14 election.
Earlier, it was reported that 21 Bhumjaithai MPs faced election fraud complaints and the EC would conduct probes against them after endorsing them first.
Anutin said he was not worried about the reported complaints and the MPs would simply have to defend themselves to the EC.
He said the Bhumjaithai would later discuss who the party will vote for as the House speaker and all Bhumjaithai MPs will have to vote according to the party’s decision.
Anutin also wished the two parties with the most MPs – Move Forward and Pheu Thai – success in forming a coalition government with six other smaller parties.