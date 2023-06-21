Anutin to lead Bhumjaithai MPs to the House of Representatives on Monday

The Bhumjaithai won 68 constituency-based MPs and three party-list MPs.

The Election Commission endorsed all 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs on Monday and asked them to receive letters of endorsement from the EC at its office at Government Complex from 8.30am to 4.30pm from Tuesday to Friday.

Anutin said he has told his party MPs to pick up their letters of endorsement before reporting for work together on Monday.