Sudarat warns of coalition unravelling amid tussle for speaker post

The Thai Sang Thai won five constituency MPs and Sudarat got the party’s only party-list House seat.

“The election of House speaker is the most crucial because if it is not handled smoothly, the formation of the government will be in trouble,” Sudarat said.

She said she did not have a stance on which party should get the House speaker’s post, but she would like Pheu Thai and Move Forward to hold talks and end the conflicts soon.

Sudarat said her 32 years of experience in politics had taught her that if the disputes drag on until the House convenes a meeting to elect the House speaker, trouble would ensue.

“The two largest parties must know that the post is very important. The speaker is not only the head of the legislative branch but will play a crucial role in the current political situation,” Sudarat said.

“I place my hopes on the first and second largest parties. I am giving them moral support to hold talks, taking the public interest into account. If they both contest for the post and allow coalition MPs to vote freely, it would spell the end for the democratic side,” Sudarat reiterated.

Sudarat also confirmed that she had earlier planned to step down as party-list MP to be replaced by a candidate lower on the list.

However, she said, leaders of other coalition partners asked her to change her mind and stay on to help form the coalition government first.

She added that her Thai Sang Thai had not made any demand for Cabinet seats but her party would like to see the next government set up smoothly.

She also reiterated that her party would like to see the Constitution rewritten by a newly elected charter drafting assembly to make it more democratic without political traps.

She cited the appointment of 250 senators and the requirement for future governments to comply with the 20-year master plan on national development as political traps embedded in the current charter.