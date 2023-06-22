Thailand’s oldest political party ‘needs new leadership to survive’

The party needs to be led by a young leader with fresh ideas, Det-it told reporters after arriving to work at the House of Representatives.

“Everything has changed,” he said, adding that the party’s members need to consider a change at the “360-degree level”.

Following the party’s humiliating loss in the May 14 election, Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit resigned, paving the way for a new leader and executive board to be elected.