Parliament gets back to business on July 3: Royal decree
The next session of Parliament will begin on July 3, according to a royal decree published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday.
The decree is in line with Section 121 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, stating that a Parliament session should be held within 15 days from the announcement date of general election results.
According to sections 121, 122, and 175 of the Constitution, the Parliament session will begin on July 3, the royal decree said.
Thailand held its general election on May 14, while the Election Commission certified all 500 elected MPs on June 19.