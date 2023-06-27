Countdown to Parliament meeting on July 3

The decree is in line with Section 121 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, stating that a Parliament session should be held within 15 days from the announcement date of general election results.

Thailand held its general election on May 14, and the Election Commission certified all 500 elected MPs on June 19.

The first order of the Parliament meeting is to have MPs elect the dual post of House Speaker and Parliament President. The result is expected to be announced on July 4.

Current House Speaker Chuan Leekpai will act as interim president of the meeting. He will supervise the election for the new House Speaker, which will be carried out by secret ballot.

The dual post of House Speaker and Parliament President is sought after by both Move Forward and Pheu Thai, the two parties that gained the most MP seats (151 and 141, respectively) in the general election and are in a coalition.

Analysts said if the two parties could not reach an agreement, the setting up of the Move Forward-led coalition government could be difficult.