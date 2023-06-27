UTNP member threatens to petition Palace if EC fails to seek court ruling in Pita case

Sonthiya said if the EC replied that it would not send the case to the court, he would raise the same question with the ombudsmen.

He said he had asked the ombudsmen to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court on Pita’s qualifications but no action was taken either.

“If it’s clear that no action will be taken, I’ll send a petition to the Royal Household Bureau to oppose the nomination of Pita for royal endorsement as the prime minister,” Sonthiya said.

He added that he had also filed a complaint with the EC Office against Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn over his comments that outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha must leave his official residence in the First Infantry Regiment.

Sonthiya said he wanted the EC to take action against Wiroj for allegedly violating Article 185 of the Constitution that prohibits MPs and senators from interfering in the administrative affairs of government agencies.

Sonthiya explained that Prayut was staying in the Army residence under the regulations of the Royal Thai Army and Defence Ministry, therefore Wiroj could not interfere in it.

Sonthiya said if more MPs comment on Prayut’s residence, he would file complaints with the National Anti-Corruption Commission against them.