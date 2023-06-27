UTNP member threatens to petition Palace if EC fails to seek court ruling in Pita case
A member of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) on Tuesday asked the Election Commission (EC) to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court on Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s election qualifications or he would submit a petition to the Royal Palace.
Sonthiya Sawasdee, former adviser to the House committee on law, justice and human rights, went to the EC Office at 11am to submit his demand that the EC send the ITV shareholding case against Pita to the Constitutional Court immediately.
Sonthiya and political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana have filed complaints with the EC, claiming Pita was unqualified to contest the May 14 election because he allegedly held shares in ITV Plc, which they deemed a media firm.
However, the EC rejected the call to disqualify Pita arguing that his candidacy had already been endorsed when the complaints were submitted against him.
Still, the EC has started an inquiry to determine whether Pita had violated Article 151 of the MPs election act by contesting the election despite knowing that he was not qualified.
The criminal probe under the provisions of Article 151 would not require the EC to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court but it would have to send the case to the Criminal Court if the EC later decides it has strong evidence to pursue legal action against Pita.
After submitting his demand to the EC Office, Sonthiya said he had come to demand a clear answer from the EC on whether and when it would submit the case to the Constitutional Court.
Sonthiya said if the EC replied that it would not send the case to the court, he would raise the same question with the ombudsmen.
He said he had asked the ombudsmen to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court on Pita’s qualifications but no action was taken either.
“If it’s clear that no action will be taken, I’ll send a petition to the Royal Household Bureau to oppose the nomination of Pita for royal endorsement as the prime minister,” Sonthiya said.
He added that he had also filed a complaint with the EC Office against Move Forward MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn over his comments that outgoing Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha must leave his official residence in the First Infantry Regiment.
Sonthiya said he wanted the EC to take action against Wiroj for allegedly violating Article 185 of the Constitution that prohibits MPs and senators from interfering in the administrative affairs of government agencies.
Sonthiya explained that Prayut was staying in the Army residence under the regulations of the Royal Thai Army and Defence Ministry, therefore Wiroj could not interfere in it.
Sonthiya said if more MPs comment on Prayut’s residence, he would file complaints with the National Anti-Corruption Commission against them.