Move Forward voters urged to remain calm when MPs vote for House speaker

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, who is also an outgoing PM’s Office minister, was responding to widespread speculation that supporters of the party would rally outside the Parliament to support their party’s bid to take the post of House speaker.

Move Forward won the most seats in the House of Representatives in the May 14 election, including 32 of Bangkok’s 33 constituencies.

However, it has been in lengthy negotiations with its main coalition partner, Pheu Thai, over which party should get the House speaker’s post, and the talks have frequently resulted in public bickering between some members, and supporters, of both parties.